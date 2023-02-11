Footage Shows World War II-Era Bomb Explode In England Amid Attempt To Defuse It

“I and some fellow journalists had been asked to gather at the police station for an update on the bomb being defused when suddenly, at around 5:00pm, we heard this very loud and very unexpected explosion,” BBC journalist Alex Dunlop stated of the detonation.

The 1 meter long device was discovered next to two gas pipes by a contractor who was working on a new bridge over the Yare River in Great Yarmouth Tuesday. Crews immediately cordoned off the area and police ordered the evacuation of 230 buildings in the area, the BBC reported. (RELATED: Authorities Forced To Shut Down Roads Near Gettysburg Site After Someone Found An Unexploded Artillery Shell)

Officials then built a sand wall around the unexploded bomb to limit damage to surrounding structures during a planned controlled detonation on Thursday. That detonation, however, was called off when the water needed to assist a robot in cutting the bomb’s fuse damaged the integrity of the protective sand wall, the outlet stated.