‘Engine Problems:’ Commercial Plane En Route To New York Goes Ablaze Mid-Flight

A Delta Airlines flight from Edinburgh that was destined for New York was interrupted by an “emergency landing” after the plane caught fire shortly after taking off.

Delta flight DAL209 diverted course to commence the emergency landing at an airport in Prestwick, Scotland shortly after take-off from the Scottish capital, because a flurry of flames engulfed one of the wings on the commercial aircraft, the BBC reported. The mid-flight combustion has been attributed to “engine problems.”

An Edinburgh to New York Delta flight has made an emergency landing at Prestwick after flames were seen coming from one of the wings. One passenger’s described “horrendous” noise that “then cut to nothing like the engines had gone”, saying there were gasps and crying. #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/uAmZyU0eq8 — Heart Scotland News (@HeartScotNews) February 10, 2023

Before the plane diverted to conduct the emergency landing, those on-board heard a "loud bang," according to the outlet.

BBC Scotland News journalist Laura Pettigrew was one of the passengers on board, and was quoted in the report saying “The plane took off and there was a loud engine noise, similar to the noise normally during take-off and landing, but it seemed to continue once we were in the air.”

https://t.co/MIY5nDyl7Z New-York Bound Flight Forced To Make An Emergency Landing In Scotland – Videos from The Weather Channel

After an apparent mechanical issue resulted in a fire mid-air, a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/fZH8Ax4Qha — James Wilson (@tornadokid3) February 12, 2023

The Delta crew was "amazing" and was able to keep "everyone calm," the writer continued.

“There was no real panic among passengers, more just confusion. However some families with kids were pretty distressed,” the journalist said.

That said, noise was so loud that subsequent Delta announcements on the loudspeaker were inaudible, Pettigrew noted.

From there, the passengers noticed that the plane began to land. Once it touched ground, Scottish firetrucks and hose-wielding firefighters rushed toward the aircraft.

"The pilots seemed to do a smooth job of getting us down safely. Apparently the cabin crew were preparing for a crash landing," she continued.

The BBC writer explained that she was not aware that the plane was on fire until after the emergency landing, learning about the incident by overhearing others discuss the fire-engufment at the Scottish airport.

No passengers aboard were injured.