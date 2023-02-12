Three-Time NBA Champion Danny Green Signs With Cleveland Cavaliers. Will He Help Them Reach The Finals?

Three-time NBA champion Danny Green has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 14-year NBA veteran signed a one-year deal with Cleveland worth $2 million, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. The Cavaliers first drafted Green into the NBA back in 2009, making his career come full circle.

Danny Green will sign a one-year, $2 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 12, 2023

This is a great signing for the Cavs. Green was the starting shooting guard on three separate championship teams. He won rings with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has been one of the better three-point shooters in the NBA over the last decade or so. According to Basketball Reference, Green shoots the three ball at 39.9 % throughout his career.

Green once nailed 27 three-pointers during the 2013 NBA Finals between the Spurs and the Miami Heat. It is the second most made threes during a championship series in NBA history, according to Basketball Reference. (RELATED: NBA Star Jimmy Butler Throws Down Huge Alley-Oop Jam In Final Seconds To Secure Victory For Miami Heat)

Considering his age, I imagine that Green will play as a 3 and D guy in Cleveland’s second rotation. I believe he’ll give the Cavs a great boost off the bench. This is one of the best veteran free-agents Cleveland could have signed after doing nothing at the trade deadline.

Green will certainly help make Cleveland difficult to beat during a seven-game playoff series. That said, I would bet that the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics would still get the better of them if they were to face off in the postseason. I think Milwaukee would knock them out in a series only because they have the best player in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo and they don’t.

I believe the Celtics would get the better of them too because it appears that Boston will finish the regular season with a better record than the Cavs, which would give the C’s the ever important home-court advantage over them. Boston leads the Cavaliers in the eastern conference standings by five games, according to ESPN. If the Cavs were to play the Celtics in the playoffs, I’d imagine that it would go the distance. With this in mind, I would bet on Boston finding a way to slow down Cleveland on their home court during a do-or-die game seven.

Green unquestionably makes the Cavaliers better, but I don’t think they’ll make it to the NBA Finals.