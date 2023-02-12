‘Is It Appropriate?’: Jake Tapper Presses Whitmer On Her Use Of TikTok Given National Security Concerns

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer why she still uses TikTok, given the app’s national security concerns Sunday.

Utah Govenor Spencer Cox recently banned the app from government employee devices in December, saying, “Our administration takes security threats by China and China-based entities seriously.” Other states have taken similar actions, including Texas, New Jersey, and Kansas. The FBI recently dubbed the app a “national security threat,” due to the fact that the app is run by the Chinese-owned company ByteDance. (RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Video Game Will Feature Transgender Character)

“You’re active on TikTok, and I get it, it’s fun, but I deleted my app from my phone because so many people came on my show saying delete it, delete it, the Chinese government has access to your data,” Tapper said. “Is it appropriate to be on TikTok when the FBI says it’s a national security concern?”

“Let me say this, we use TikTok on one device that has nothing else on it. It is a communication tool. We don’t do it because it’s fun or some people think what I put out there can be fun on occasion,” Whitmer said.

“I don’t buy that you don’t have fun doing TikTok’s,” Tapper responded.

“We have one device that has no access to anything else, because so many people get their information that way. Whether we like it or not that is a tool for disseminating important information and that’s how we use it, but we’re always evaluating because we want to be sure that we are protecting data in Michigan. And that’s why we’re always evaluating. But at this point, the way we use it is secure.”