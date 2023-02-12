‘This President Has Delivered’: Michigan Governor Doubles Down On Support For Biden

Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer doubled down on support for President Joe Biden on CNN Sunday, even as polls show that some of the president’s own party do not support a re-election campaign.

“President Biden is expected to launch his reelection campaign in the coming weeks. He would be 86-years-old in the second term,” Jake Tapper said. “Polls consistently show that even though Democrats approve of him, and they love him, they don’t want him to run for re-election and often age is cited as a factor. You’ve said that Biden will have your enthusiastic support. Does it worry you at all that Democrats do not share your enthusiasm?” (RELATED: Republican Says He Would Prefer A Governor ‘Every Day Of The Week’ For 2024)

“Listen, six months ago there were people who were writing political obituaries for a lot of Democratic governors. We won, overwhelmingly. We had a great term, I thank the White House for that, I think President Biden is a large part of that. He has delivered for the American people — the IRA, the CHIPS Act, we are onshoring production in advanced manufacturing,” Whitmer responded.

“He has a record of delivering for people. At this point, polls are just do you like him, do you not like him. It’s not a match up. When you see a matchup I think people are gonna see this president has delivered, and that’s why you see so many of my colleagues and me getting ready to help him win re-election.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledges her “enthusiastic support” for President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign pic.twitter.com/Y3dElbnwT5 — CNN (@CNN) February 12, 2023

Multiple polls show that Biden’s support among his party is slim. A Public Affairs Research poll this month found that only 37% of Democrats want Biden to seek another term compared to 52% who said the same last Fall. Another February ABC News poll found that only 31% of Democrats want Biden to run, while 58% want someone else.