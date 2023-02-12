Patrick Mahomes Seals His Hall Of Fame Case After Leading Chiefs To Comeback Super Bowl Victory Amid Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes and company stormed back from a ten-point deficit at halftime to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

The Chiefs offense drove the football 66-yards down the field in the final five minutes of the game to set up kicker Harrison Butker for the game winning field goal with eight seconds remaining to capture the win.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his illustrious career for his flawless play.

After trailing 24-14 at halftime, Mahomes led the Chiefs to points on every single possession during the second half. Mahomes threw the football for 182 yards and three touchdowns, according to ESPN. Mahomes threw touchdowns to Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore during Kansas City’s victory. (RELATED: Tom Brady Files NFL Retirement Papers To Officially Cap Off His 23-Year Career)

He also rushed the ball for 44 yards, on an injured right ankle, no less!

While the Chiefs were aided by a questionable pass interference call during their final drive, the biggest play of the game took place when Mahomes scrambled for a 26-yard run to place K.C. in field goal range. Mahomes’ gritty run took place two quarters after he reaggravated an ankle injury that he initially suffered during the divisional round of the playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Right before halftime, Philadelphia linebacker T.J. Edwards tackled Mahomes to the ground and his ankle bent sideways.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, high-ankle sprain and all, drops back, tucks the football, and picks up 26 yards with his legs. #ChiefsKingdom #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/GOHyCbINrw — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) February 13, 2023

Mahomes just refused to let his team lose.

If his career were to end tomorrow, he would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. No question about it.