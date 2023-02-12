Politics

Transgender Activist Group Sues Kristi Noem For Discrimination

The Transformation Project, a transgender activist group, is suing South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for discrimination after she terminated a contract with the group in December.

Noem announced the retirement of Health Secretary Joan Adam in December after a report that the Department of Health had signed a $136,000 contract with The Transformation Project. While Noem did not mention the contact with the group when announced Adam’s retirement, she issued a statement saying, “South Dakota does not support this organization’s efforts,” and terminated the state’s contact with it. (RELATED: Biden Urges Congress To Pass Bill That Some Say Would Force Doctors To Perform Sex Change Surgeries)

The Transformation Project filed the lawsuit Friday, according to the Associated Press. Susan Williams, director of the group, told the Associated Press that the termination was “uncalled for and was, in fact, discrimination.”

“We believe that our contract was not broken and that the State’s claims against us are unfounded.”

The news comes as the South Dakota Senate passes a bill banning sex change surgeries. A proposed amendment to permit puberty blockers failed.