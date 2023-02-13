65-Year-Old Actor From ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘White Lotus’ Hits The Runway

Sixty-five-year-old Jon Gries, who played Rusty on “Seinfeld” and most recently starred in the hit HBO show “White Lotus,” has made his runway debut.

Fashion greats Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta enlisted Gries to strut his stuff on the catwalk as a model in Eckhaus Latta’s Fall 2023 show on Saturday. He wore a fuzzy green blotted sweater and louche wide-fitting trousers and kept a firm, straight face while he worked the catwalk for the very first time, and looked every bit the part.

Since the season finale of “The White Lotus,” Jon Gries has received lots of angry pointing in public. But his character’s unfavorable audience score didn’t stop him from making a very public appearance as a model in Eckhaus Latta’s fall 2023 show. https://t.co/aVab27yTTj — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 12, 2023

The famous actor dominated in his designer clothes and seemed to be a natural fit in the fashion industry. His post-runway interview revealed details about how this fashion moment came to fruition. When asked why he decided to join the fashion show, Gries gave fans a personal, informative response.

“I liked their brand. They’re independent, and I’ve always had pretty much an independent film career,” he said to the New York Times.

“I’ve been somewhat rogue, so it spoke to me,” he added.

Gries described his attire and the connection he felt to the fashion he was parading on the runway.

“And also, look at the clothes — they speak for themselves [gesturing to his boots]. They really are great. It’s something I’d never done and something I wanted to try,” he told the outlet. (RELATED: Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Rips Off Shoes After Falling On Runway In Paris)

Any White Lotus fans here? Actor Jon Gries hit the runway for Eckhaus Latta. pic.twitter.com/WoajSRFZWc — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 12, 2023

The actor was asked about how he prepared for his first show, and what advice he was given leading up to it.

He received the advice, “You’re walking down the streets of New York, and your mind is somewhere else,” according to The New York Times.

He said he questioned the information he was given by saying, “You mean like you’re listening to headphones?” He received an affirmative answer.

Gries admitted to not knowing much about the world of fashion prior to diving in to this experience.

“I’m aware of it, but I buy old clothes,” he said, according to the outlet.

“I wear only corduroy pants. But many, many years ago, I did a thing in Los Angeles magazine where I wore Prada. I remember putting on the pants, and they were lined, and they were so cozy. It was like, Oh, this is what first class is,” he said.