Candymaker Fined After Two Employees Fell Into Chocolate Vat

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined Mars Wrigley, a popular candy maker, after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate while working at a factory last year.

In June 2022, two contractors were hired to help clean and maintain Mars Wrigley’s manufacturing equipment at their Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, factory. The two workers fell into a partially filled chocolate tank they were working on, the Daily Caller previously reported.

Firefighters were forced to drill a hole in the tank to rescue the workers, who were in waist-high chocolate. Both workers were brought to the hospital after the accident, with one being transported by helicopter.

The OSHA violation contested Mars Wrigley’s factory did not train its employees properly and that the workers were not authorized to work on maintaining the chocolate tanks.

A $14,500 fine was issued to the chocolate maker for the “Serious” citation.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson asserted the company prioritizes the safety of its employees and contractors in a statement given to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Skittles Is Ditching The Rainbow To Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month)

“The safety of our Associates and outside contractors are a top priority for our business. As always, we appreciate OSHA’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review.”

Mars Wrigley produces multiple popular candies, such as M&Ms, Dove chocolate, Snickers and Skittles.