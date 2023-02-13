Rep. James Comer Promises To Investigate Secret Service Over Hunter Biden Gun Incident

House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer is threatening to investigate the Secret Service over a 2018 incident involving Hunter Biden’s purchase and alleged mishandling of a firearm.

Biden purchased a handgun in 2018 from a Delaware gun dealer. His former sister-in-law and then-girlfriend Hallie Biden reportedly threw it away out of concern that he would use it to harm himself. Federal officials are considering charging Biden for allegedly lying about his drug use in a background check form submitted to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

“There are numerous instances where the Secret Service came and tried to bail Hunter out when he was in a jam,” Comer told Fox News Monday morning, describing the situation as “bizarre.” “With this gun application, there’s reports that the Secret Service went and visited the gun dealer and wanted a copy of the application. And I don’t believe the gun dealer gave the Secret Service a copy of that application, but regardless of the fact at that point in time, Joe Biden did not have Secret Service protection.”

Secret Service agents sought Hunter Biden’s gun purchase paperwork after Hallie Biden reportedly threw the gun away. Although Hunter Biden denied the agency’s involvement in 2021, text messages he sent in 2019 say that “the secret service came on the scene.”

The gun store owner declined to provide the Secret Service the requested documents out of concern that the agency would hide his ownership of the weapon. (RELATED: Repair Shop Owner Who Leaked Hunter Biden Data Says He Is Not A Russian Spy)

Comer cited several other instances of Secret Service agents reportedly looking out for Hunter Biden during the Trump presidency. Hunter Biden did not have Secret Service protection at the time.

“When he was in California and getting in all kinds of trouble, getting kicked out of a very exclusive hotel there, the Secret Service showed up to try to see if there was some way they could get him back to Delaware to his family to protect him,” he said.

The Kentucky Republican is looking into Hunter Biden’s various business dealings as part of his investigations into potential corruption within the Biden administration. The Oversight Committee has submitted records requests to the Treasury Department, a New York art dealer, and Hunter Biden himself. Hunter Biden and the White House have indicated they will not cooperate in the various probes, arguing that they do not have a “legislative purpose.”