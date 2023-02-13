Lawmakers Push Julie Su As Labor Secretary, Citing Concerns About Asian Representation

Asian American lawmakers are pushing for Julie Su to become the Biden administration’s next labor secretary, citing concerns about a lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) representation in his cabinet.

Su currently sits as the deputy for Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, who is expected to leave office soon.

Su has gained support from various Asian American lawmakers and organizations and from the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC). The Biden administration is the first in 20 years not to have an Asian American in a cabinet position.

When asked about the prospect of adding an Asian American to the cabinet, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that “every community is important to this president.”

‘California’s Massive Unemployment Fraud Scandal’ Under CA Labor Secretary Julie Su : -$31 Billion unemployment fraud funds Paid -Up to 4.1 claimants may have to repay unemployment benefits -Millions in Unemployment claims paid to people in Jail https://t.co/6JCBGSsdjG pic.twitter.com/6uY6aMVnsT — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 28, 2021

Su’s nomination could face some roadblocks, however.

California’s Employment Development Department (EDD), which Su oversaw as that state’s labor secretary, endured a massive pandemic benefits fraud scandal. $31 billion of the $100 billion distributed to the EDD during the pandemic went to fraudulent claims, San Francisco’s ABC affiliate noted.

During Su’s confirmation hearing for her current position, Republicans took her to task over the fraudulent UI claims in her state.

“It is true that all states struggled, but California’s struggles swamp everyone. And none of [the other states’] secretaries of labor are here today seeking a promotion,” said Republican then-Senator Richard Burr or North Carolina.