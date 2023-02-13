None

Indiana Police Find $2.8 Million In Cocaine During Routine Traffic Stop

Corey Walker Reporter
Indiana police found millions of dollars worth of cocaine during a routine traffic stop, according to a report.

According to a police report, the Indiana State Police pulled over 43-year old Onkar Singh after his semi-truck did not signal when changing lanes.

The police then became suspicious of Singh’s behavior, and dispatched a police dog to sniff for the potential presence of drugs, the report noted. Once the dog indicated that drugs were indeed present, the police underwent a more comprehensive search of the vehicle, which then revealed 154 pounds of cocaine, worth $2.8 million, per the police report.

Singh was then arrested for felony drug dealing.

“This significant drug seizure is a result of sustained and persistent efforts by troopers assigned to our drug enforcement section,” said Indiana State Police district commander Lt. Josh Watson, “They spend countless hours patrolling our highways and diligently utilizing their specialized training and experience to intercept and seize illegal narcotics being transported in and through Indiana.”