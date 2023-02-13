CNN Host Presses Dem On Whether Biden Is Being ‘Forthcoming’ About Objects Being Shot Down

CNN host Kaitlan Collins pressed Democratic Colorado Rep. Jason Crow on Monday, asking whether the Biden Administration is being “forthcoming” about the objects being shot down in United States airspace.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) chief Gen. Glen VanHerck said Sunday that heightened awareness of potential airborne threats could account for the increased number of flying objects identified over the Michigan coastline. President Joe Biden ordered a U.S. F-16 fighter jet shoot down an object over Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon. The move was the latest in a series of similar downings that began after Biden faced criticism for waiting several days to order the destruction of a Chinese spy ballon that floated across the continental United States.

“When nothing is being said, its kind of fuels panic and speculation about what is it, from people who are seeing the U.S. military, fighter jets being scrambled to shoot these down. Do you think the Biden Administration is being forthcoming enough about what they do or do not know about these objects?” Collins, a former Daily Caller reporter, asked Crow. (RELATED: US Shoots Down ‘High-Altitude Object’ Near Alaska On Biden’s Orders)

“I do think that they are. First of all, these are not posing a threat to the United States or to Americans,” said Crow, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee. “You know, these are benign objects, from what we can tell, and again, this is not a new phenomenon either. We’ve had UAPs coming within the United States for years now. But this is a different dynamic now and we’re deciding to take these objects down. Really no indication of any threat to Americans here. But, you know, if they were going to guess or put out information, that’s not helpful, either.”

“It’s better to actually get full information, take time, make sure that it’s accurate, that it’s reliable, that they know what they’re talking about, rather than do conjecture or guesswork. That actually isn’t helpful to anybody,” Crow added.