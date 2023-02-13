Jason Kelce Shares The Three Words He Told Travis Kelce After Super Bowl Victory

After the Chiefs’ win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Jason Kelce shared what he told his brother post-game.

After the Eagles lost in a 38-35 thriller, Jason of the Eagles embraced his brother Travis on the field.

Jason Kelce’s full quote on the emotions of losing to his brother Travis’ team: “I don’t know, maybe it hasn’t hit me yet. I was real emotional when I saw my Mom and Dad. Trav — I was not too emotional, obviously. ‘Fuck you, congratulations.’ Nah, I think it’s awesome. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 13, 2023

Jason reportedly said “fuck you, congratulations” to his brother, according to Jeff McLane, a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer. McLane also claims that Jason felt emotional after seeing his parents after the game. (RELATED: ‘F*cking Awful’: NFL Referees Ripped Left And Right For ‘Horrible’ Super Bowl-Deciding Call)

The duo are the first brothers to ever compete against each other in a Super Bowl. Jason and Travis’ relationship as brothers was a significant storyline in the weeks heading into the game.

“This is bragging rights for Thanksgiving,’’ Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason, said. “This is for all the marbles.’’

Travis Kelce getting emotional talking about his brother Jason ❤️ (via @SInow)pic.twitter.com/XJ0OPbZoTi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2023

The Kelce brothers had a strong bond growing up. Travis reportedly got in trouble while at the University of Cincinnati and was suspended from the football team for violating team rules. Jason helped steer his brother back on track.

“I got my scholarship taken, too. I was actually staying with my brother,” Travis Kelce said, according to CBS Sports. “I was in his room, his house. Kind of like two brothers growing up living in the same room. In terms of rent, I wasn’t paying it. In terms of food, he was helping me with that.”