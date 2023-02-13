New Poll Reveals What Americans Really Thought About Biden’s SOTU Speech

Almost a week after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union, a new poll shows that more people thought his performance was “only fair” or “poor,” at 42%, than the 37% who found it “good” or “excellent.”

The Politico/Morning Consult poll assessed the president’s performance on the basis of 23 categories, and found that the majority of Americans – 53% of voters – didn’t watch the speech. Of those who did tune in, the president’s speech didn’t change their opinions of his administration, according to Politico.

The State of the Union address was “poor,” according to 28% of the voters, and only 13% of the voters said they learned “a lot” about the Biden administration’s policy preferences, according to the data.

That this is one of the most talked about items from the SOTU address shows how irrelevant these events have become. I’m more interested in getting the TV ratings on how many people DIDN’T watch. Nobody cares about these anymore. I don’t anyway.https://t.co/4dsQ7KMLf0 — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) February 9, 2023

The president’s address wasn’t largely unifying, according to 55% of voters, and only 19% “strongly agree” Biden is a strong leader, according to the data. Only 14% “strongly agree” that Biden is in good health, and 21% “strongly agree” that he is mentally fit to be the president. (RELATED: Biden’s SOTU Ratings Plunge)

A majority of people who watched the speech, 56%, think Republicans will try to cut Social Security and Medicare, which matches the message of the White House, Politico reported.

Biden was more appealing to moderate voters than Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who gave the GOP rebuttal to the State of the Union. More said Sanders’ speech was divisive and extreme, with only 30% of voters watching both speeches, according to Politico.

During the State of the Union, there were several times where Republicans voiced their disagreement, once with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia shouting “Liar!” The poll indicated that when members of Congress disagreed with the president, 54% believe they should’ve stayed silent.

The poll surveyed 2,005 registered voters and was taken between Feb. 10 – 12. The margin of error was +/- 2%.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.