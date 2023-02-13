Florida Football Coach Allegedly Had ‘Inappropriate Sexual Relationship’ With 15-Year-Old Student

A Florida teacher has been arrested for having an alleged “inappropriate sexual relationship” with a 15-year-old student, according to the Port Orange Police.

Arin Hankerd, a gym teacher and football coach at Atlantic High School, was arrested Feb. 10 after police completed a search warrant of his home, according to the Port Orange Police. Police received a report on Friday that Hankerd was allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old student since the beginning of January. (RELATED: Teachers’ Aide Arrested Following Allegations Of A Sexual Relationship With Student)

“Yesterday, Volusia County Schools was informed by the Port Orange Police Department that Arin Hankerd, a teacher at Atlantic High School, was arrested with charges of inappropriate conduct with a student,” the school district told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance to us and we will continue to cooperate fully with the local authorities as part of this investigation.”

After being placed on leave, Hankerd resigned from the school district Monday, the school district told the DCNF. Hankerd taught and coached within the school district for two years.

Breaking: @PortOrange_PD arrest @SharksAHS gym teacher & football coach Arin Hankerd, accused of having a sexual relationship w a 15yo student. Police say Hankerd has been at the school for two years & has previously worked @Mainlandhigh & @FatherLopez. pic.twitter.com/G0YeoiYDGL — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) February 13, 2023

Hankerd is facing multiple charges for an “inappropriate sexual relationship” and being held on a $115,000 bond, the police reported.

“Our investigation is on-going and we are requesting anyone with information about Arin Hankerd, to please contact Detective Kelsie Nugent,” the police said in a statement.

Port Orange Police and Atlantic High School did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

