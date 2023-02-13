Teenage Afghan Migrants Arrested For Allegedly Raping Schoolgirl

Police arrested four Afghan teens living in the United Kingdom (UK) on charges connected to the alleged rape of a teenage girl.

The 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a school in Dover, Southeast England, on Feb. 6 by a 15-year-old Afghan male and three other Afghan migrant teens, according to The Times. A spokesman for Kent Police confirmed to the outlet that it is investigating a “sexual offense” against a girl and that police arrested four boys in connection to the rape.

Kent Police arrested the 15-year-old male for allegedly raping the teen girl, according to the report. They arrested the other three teens, a 13-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old, on the suspicion of aiding in the alleged sexual assault.

The Afghan teens attended the same Dover school as the alleged victim after migrating to the UK on small boats as unaccompanied minors in 2022, according to the report.

Three of the boys allegedly kept watch and held the victim down while the fourth teen reportedly committed the rape, The Times stated.

“Source familiar with the investigation told The Times that three boys, aged 13, 15, and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are alleged to have pinned the girl down and acted as ‘lookouts’ to stop her getting away while the fourth boy raping her,” the outlet reported. “They were arrested later last week and held in custody at a police station in Canterbury.”

All four Afghan migrants have been released on bail while the rape investigation continues, according to a statement which Kent Police gave The Times. Kent County Council’s social services is responsible for their care. (RELATED: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies While Hiking With Friends In Utah)

The UK is dealing with growing concern over criminal activity connected to its increased migrant population. Fifteen people were arrested after a Friday protest outside a migrant hotel in Liverpool, Northwest England, turned violent, reported Breitbart.

Locals were reacting to a viral social media post that allegedly showed an adult migrant man making sexual advances to a 15-year-old girl outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside, according to the report. Police reported protesters flipped and torched a police van during the incident.