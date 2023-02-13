Teenage Fast Food Employee Shot Over Allegedly Botching Drink Order

A 16-year-old Wendy’s employee in Massachusetts was shot through a drive-thru window Wednesday after allegedly giving a customer the wrong drink.

Officials believe there was a dispute at the drive-thru window that led to the unidentified employee being shot, according to NBC 5. Two bullet holes were found in the drive-thru window following the shooting.

A man working the Wendy’s drive thru window on Boston St. in Lynn was shot at 5:45p.m. His wounds are non-life threatening. He’s in the hospital recovering. No arrests made @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/vPAcSwd1ZK — Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) February 8, 2023

The 16-year-old was shot in the shoulder, according to NBC 5. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Another unidentified 17-year-old employee was reportedly grazed by a bullet, NBC 5 reported. The 17-year-old’s friend said the customer allegedly started shooting after receiving the wrong drink.

“He ordered a large, he got a small, he came back around and shot,” the unidentified friend said, the outlet reported. “It’s a neighborhood and it’s a busy area, and there’s kids walking by left and right. Can’t do that, just can’t do that.” (RELATED: REPORT: Worker Shot Over Dipping Sauce Argument)

“We are deeply disturbed by this senseless act of violence, and we are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly in this situation,” Wendy’s said in a statement, NBC 5 reported. “We will work with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation.”