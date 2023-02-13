Utah Bill Would End Diversity Statements For University Hiring

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include comment from National Association of Scholars fellow John Sailer.

A Utah representative introduced a bill Monday that would prohibit universities from requiring applicants to submit statements that reaffirm a commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Republican Utah state Rep. Katy Hall’s bill would prohibit “the use of certain statements or materials by a state entity to determine employment, admission, or other benefits, and the use of certain specialized services,” the bill reads. In addition to DEI, the bill would prohibit the submission of statements or documents related to anti-racism, implicit bias or Critical Race Theory (CRT). (RELATED: ‘Worse Than Hitler’: Notre Dame Dean Sicced The Mob On Alum Who Criticized ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ Program)

Universities would not be able to require statements about the subjects to aid in hiring or awarding tenure, promotions, appointments or financial aid, according to the bill. Universities also would not be allowed to give preference to candidates who submit such statements unprompted.

The bill also prohibits “paid advice, analysis, or training” related to DEI, anti-racism, CRT or implicit bias in higher education.

“Utah’s universities push DEI as forcefully as universities in any other state, including through mandatory diversity statements. Some universities in Utah have even moved to require DEI evaluations for tenure,” John Sailer, National Association of Scholars (NAS) fellow, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “All of this poses a huge threat to academic freedom, and it’s no surprise that legislators have taken notice.”

NEW: A Utah legislator just introduced a bill that would end the use of “diversity statements” for university hiring. pic.twitter.com/tXAIQTwmX4 — John Sailer (@JohnDSailer) February 13, 2023

Diversity statements have been used to weigh a potential applicant during the hiring process at universities across the country. Texas Tech University announced Feb. 7 it would no longer use diversity statements after a NAS report found that lesser understanding or commitment to DEI was listed as a “weakness” by the university biology department.

Gardner Pate, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s chief of staff, wrote to state university officials on Feb. 7 to warn that use of diversity statements is illegal. He also warned that it is illegal to use taxpayer dollars to fund DEI initiatives.

Hall did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.