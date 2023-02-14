Arizona Cardinals Land Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon As New Head Coach

Damn … The Philadelphia Eagles lost their offensive and defensive coordinators on the same day.

The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon have agreed on a five-year contract that will see Gannon become the new Cardinals head coach, according to an announcement from the franchise.

Gannon leaves for Arizona just two days after the Eagles suffered a 38-35 tainted Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that saw his defense give up 24 points in the second half. If you ask me, though, it wasn’t all Gannon’s fault. I blame the horrible field conditions for screwing up Philadelphia’s usually lethal pass rush. The Cards obviously agree, since they didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger on Gannon after the big game.

The other two coaches in the running for the vacant Arizona position were New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Cardinals are finalizing a deal with former Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to become their new head coach, sources tell ESPN. The last HC opening of this hiring cycle is being filled. Eagles now are losing both their defensive and offensive coordinators, on the… https://t.co/BRU2yCz4cG pic.twitter.com/V7S1RQXNGW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023

As an outsider looking in (remember, I’m a Miami Dolphins fan, not an Eagles fan like some have been claiming for the past two-and-a-half weeks), you would think this would suck as a Birds fan. (RELATED: Las Vegas Raiders Officially Release Derek Carr)

But nope, they don’t give a shit — in typical glorious Philly fashion.

Honestly can’t remember a weirder relationship/disconnect between the Philly fan base and a successful Coordinator in my life. And after the 2nd half on Sunday, don’t know one Eagles fan who is upset by this move. https://t.co/0oQiSuZMDR — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) February 14, 2023

Damn, I love Eagles fans. I can’t say that enough.