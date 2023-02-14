Editorial

Arizona Cardinals Land Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon As New Head Coach

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New England Patriots in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Damn … The Philadelphia Eagles lost their offensive and defensive coordinators on the same day.

The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon have agreed on a five-year contract that will see Gannon become the new Cardinals head coach, according to an announcement from the franchise.

Gannon leaves for Arizona just two days after the Eagles suffered a 38-35 tainted Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that saw his defense give up 24 points in the second half. If you ask me, though, it wasn’t all Gannon’s fault. I blame the horrible field conditions for screwing up Philadelphia’s usually lethal pass rush. The Cards obviously agree, since they didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger on Gannon after the big game.

The other two coaches in the running for the vacant Arizona position were New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

As an outsider looking in (remember, I’m a Miami Dolphins fan, not an Eagles fan like some have been claiming for the past two-and-a-half weeks), you would think this would suck as a Birds fan. (RELATED: Las Vegas Raiders Officially Release Derek Carr)

But nope, they don’t give a shit — in typical glorious Philly fashion.

Damn, I love Eagles fans. I can’t say that enough.