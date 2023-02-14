Adam Frisch, Who Lost Closest Race Of 2022 Midterms, Declares Rematch Against Rep. Lauren Boebert

Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch, who lost the closest congressional race of the 2022 midterms, announced Tuesday that he will once again run in Colorado’s 3rd District.

A businessman who praised Sen. Joe Manchin during his campaign, Frisch ran on local issues while criticizing Boebert as ineffective and “morally compromised.” He ultimately lost by 546 votes in a district that leans seven points towards the GOP. (RELATED: Rep. Lauren Boebert Officially Wins Reelection After Weeks-Long Recount)

“Lauren Boebert is everything that’s wrong with Congress,” Frisch said in a video announcing his candidacy. “She’s an election denier that encouraged the attack on the Capitol, and wants to make all abortions illegal, even for rape and incest. She’s part of the anger-tainment circus that’s tearing our country apart.”

I. AM. RUNNING. You heard it here first! I am officially launching my campaign to unseat Lauren Boebert and restore dignity to #CO03 representation. We lost by a mere 546 votes in ’22 — the closest race in the country — and know we can make that up in ’24. pic.twitter.com/LqxO43l9f8 — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) February 14, 2023

Boebert out-raised Frisch by $3.3 million during the 2022 race, although the challenger made up some of the difference with a $2.2 million personal loan to his campaign. Frisch was not a participant in the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) Red to Blue program, and the DCCC did not list Boebert as a target.

A restaurant owner, Boebert defeated five-term incumbent Scott Tipton in a 2020 primary challenge. She went on to win that year’s general election by six points.

Frisch’s ad noted Boebert’s close wins, comparing her margins disfavorably to those of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Greene, Jordan, and Gaetz all received at least 66% support in their races.

“We only need to change one vote in every precinct to defeat” Boebert, Frisch said.