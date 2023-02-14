Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell Drops Opponent To Ground With Sick Crossover

Donovan Mitchell proved to his opponents on Monday why he has been selected to four straight NBA All-Star games.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard crossed up Jeremy Sochan so badly that Sochan fell to the floor, leaving Mitchell to nail a step back three-pointer. Mitchell is seen smiling down the court after dropping Sochan, as if he knew right away that what he had just done was filthy.

Donovan Mitchell just DROPPED Jeremy Sochan 😱pic.twitter.com/QIMiCbt1EL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 14, 2023

You have to feel for Sochan. Anytime you get crossed up into another galaxy like this, it tends to go viral online.

Mitchell finished the game with 41 points — the most by any player on either team. The Cavs defeated the San Antonio Spurs 117-109 in their seventh straight victory to improve their season record to 38-22, according to NBA.com.

The Cavs haven’t been this good since LeBron James was playing for them. Along with Mitchell, the Cavaliers have three former all-stars on their roster (Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Kevin Love). I believe, if the Cavs can finish with the best record in the Eastern Conference and obtain home court advantage throughout the postseason, they could reach the NBA Finals this year.

Not only do they have a solid offense, but their defense is ranked number one in the league. This season, the Cavs have allowed the fewest points per game at 105.9, according to NBA team stats on ESPN. As of right now, Cleveland is 4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics from the conference’s top spot. With more than 20 games left to play in the regular season, the Cavs still have a fighting chance to finish with the NBA’s best record.

Regardless of whether the Cavaliers finish the season with the best record, they’re going to be a difficult team to take down in a seven-game series.