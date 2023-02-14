College To Host ‘Family Friendly’ Drag Show This Spring

A California college will host a “family friendly” drag show in April after the event was unexpectedly canceled earlier this year, according to a Friday press release.

The College of the Redwoods (CR) Multicultural & Equity Center will host a family friendly “Dragging Through Time” on April 29 with the CR Queer Student Union (QSU) and Lost Coast Pride (LCP), the press release reads. Participants will be required to submit their choice of song and costume before the show for LCP to review. (RELATED: Virtual Drag Show Was Reportedly Hosted At University Of Arkansas … Only 38 Students Attended)

“The QSU came to us with the idea, and we thought it was a great fit,” Irene Gonzalez-Herrera, interim assistant director of student equity, said in the press release. “They had the performers, and we had a welcoming venue.”

The event was booked after LCP’s “Roaring ‘20s Drag Event” was canceled in January because of safety concerns, North Coast Journal reported. Protesters reportedly wrote angry comments on Facebook and a sign was posted at a local church warning people to “beware” the show.

Lost Coast Pride in Ferndale has been forced to rethink its plans for an upcoming drag show fundraiser after its venue, The Old Steeple, canceled the event and a nearby church posted a controversial message.https://t.co/NO8PMDX6md — North Coast News TV (@northcoastnews1) January 11, 2023

Proceeds from the performance will be donated to LCP, according to the press release. The CR administration approved the event to foster the college’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“In my mind, as a high-quality higher education institution that has an unwavering commitment to equity and inclusion, it’s the right thing to do,” CR President Dr. Keith Flamer said in the press release.

The college can “contribute to the larger efforts to advance equality and acceptance for all people on the North Coast” by hosting the event, Flamer said.

CR, the Multicultural & Equity Center, LCP, Gonzalez-Herrera and Flamer did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.