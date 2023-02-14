Ex-Dem County Commissioner Sentenced To Probation For Extorting Businesses

A judge sentenced former DeKalb County, Georgia Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton to three years’ probation Tuesday for extortion, WSBTV reported.

Barnes Sutton was convicted in November of two counts of extortion, having successfully sought monthly payments in 2014 while serving as DeKalb County commissioner from the owner of an engineering consulting company subcontracting on a $10 million wastewater treatment project contract award she had approved, according to her May 2019 federal indictment. She separately took a $5,000 cash bribe from an FBI confidential source, according to a Justice Department press release. (RELATED: Florida Man Sentenced To Five Years In Jail For Attempting To Extort Family Of Rep. Matt Gaetz)

Barnes Sutton ultimately lost a 2016 Democratic primary runoff election to current DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her crimes were punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but the judge gave her the three-year probation sentence including nine months of home confinement and a $3,200 fine, according to WSBTV.

No amount of false rumors & lies will obscure the deplorable record in office of incumbent Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton. #DeKalb #gapol — Steve Bradshaw (@stevebradshawd4) July 13, 2016

“I am ashamed to be here in court,” Barnes Sutton said Tuesday, the outlet reported. “I never imagined in my life that I would be in a criminal trial accused of doing something wrong.”

Barnes Sutton’s attorney did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.