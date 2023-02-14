Emily Ratajkowski And Eric Andre Are Instagram Official After Posting Racy Valentine’s Day Pics

Famous model Emily Ratajkowski and comedian Eric André seem to have made their relationship Instagram official with a cheeky nude Valentine’s Day post.

The special day marks a time for couples to commemorate their love for one another, and Ratajkowski and André are celebrating in the buff. Rumors suggested the two were dating, but the photograph posted Tuesday seems to indicate they’re an official couple. André used his social media account to post an image of himself sprawled naked on a couch and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Ratajkowski completely nude in the corner of the photo.

The image shows André lying completely naked on a couch with his private bits covered with a heart and arrow thanks to the use of clever photo editing. In one image, he has his finger to his mouth, suggesting a “shh” secret, and in the second image he has his hand behind his head, in a casual manner.

Clothes were strewn about, all over the floor. One thing that was consistent to both photos is the fact that the mirror behind him captured Ratajkowki's nude pose.

The comments section of André’s Instagram page was immediately flooded with notes from fans around the globe that wanted to know more about the flirty post.

Benny Blanco wrote, “wait is that @emrata in the back ?” and Killer Mike wrote, “That Boy Ball’N!!!! 😂😂😂😂” Diplo posted a series of heart-eyed emojis ad Sandy Honig wrote one word that summed up the entire experience, “Epic.”