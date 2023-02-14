Video Shows Costumed Men Allegedly Stealing $500,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Florida Macy’s

A band of suspected burglars, veiled by masks, broke into a Hialeah, Florida, Macy’s and allegedly jacked approximately half a million dollars worth of inventory, according to a report.

The dressed-up suspects allegedly penetrated the Miami-Dade County department store Saturday morning without prompting the alarm system because they had reportedly disabled it and had also “destroyed” the store surveillance cameras, Local10.com reported.

Once inside and initially undetected, the four unidentified suspects allegedly “spent hours breaking all the glass cases,” and jacked “close to half a million dollars worth of jewelry, perfumes, colognes,” Sgt. Jose Torres told the outlet.

“There’s no reason why you should have so many amounts of perfume, colognes and jewelry for one specific person. We’re assuming this is going to be out for sale for (Valentine’s Day),” he added, the outlet reported.

Cops in Hialeah did obtain a video that included clear shots of the suspects. Torres vowed to bring justice to that Florida Macy’s saying, “Hialeah police are here and we’re going to find them and take them into custody.” The department store is offering $10,000 cash to anyone who can identify the suspects caught on film, the outlet reported.