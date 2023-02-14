‘I Knew The Truth’: Former Intel Chief John Ratcliffe Calls Out James Clapper Over Hunter Biden Laptop Letter

Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe called out former DNI James Clapper Tuesday over claims the latter made about a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden.

Clapper claimed Monday that an October 2020 letter in which he and dozens of other former intelligence signed that said a bombshell New York Post report about emails from a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation” was “deliberately distorted” by Politico. (RELATED: House Oversight Chair Says ‘Americans Would Be Shocked’ By Biden Family Ties To China)

“Everybody knows something that he thought would never happen – everyone knew what I was saying at the time was true about the Hunter Biden laptop not being Russian disinformation, that the laptop was real,” Ratcliffe, who said in October 2020 there was no evidence the laptop abandoned by the son of President Joe Biden was Russian disinformation, told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “It was one against 50 at the time. But I knew the truth was on my side and ultimately the truth defends itself.”

WATCH:

Twitter locked multiple accounts, including the New York Post’s and the personal account of then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing the Oct. 14, 2020 report, citing a “hacked materials” policy. Documents released to journalist Michael Shellenberger by Elon Musk show that the FBI contacted Twitter about the potential for leaks involving Hunter Biden prior to the New York Post’s report.

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020. The Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 in articles about investigations into Biden by the Department of Justice.

Clapper has been accused of lying to Congress about the NSA’s mass surveillance program during March 2013 testimony that was later contradicted by classified documents provided to journalists by Edward Snowden two months later. Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a report in 2017 saying Clapper provided “inconsistent testimony” regarding contacts with the media during his tenure as DNI.

