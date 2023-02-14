Las Vegas Raiders Officially Release Derek Carr

The Derek Carr era is officially over in Las Vegas.

Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr has officially been released by the Las Vegas Raiders Feb. 14, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 31-year-old will now be allowed to sign with any team in the NFL as he becomes a free agent, and could do so as early as this week.

Las Vegas had until 4:00 PM ET Feb. 14, the NFL’s deadline for transactions, to release Carr before being forced to pay him $40.4 million in guaranteed money. The four-time Pro Bowler was to be owed a large amount of money not just thi season, but next year as well as a part of a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension that was done in April 2022.

Raiders officially informed QB Derek Carr that he has been released, per source. Team released him before $40.4 million in his contract became guaranteed today. Carr is now a free agent and is expected to draw interest from the Saints and Panthers, amongst others. pic.twitter.com/X2v6pDecqP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023

Releasing Derek Carr clears $29.25M in 2023 cap space for the Raiders, who are now in the neighborhood of $50M to work with this offseason. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 14, 2023

$50 million to work with you say? pic.twitter.com/zPz8kg2jZu — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 14, 2023

The news could potentially open up the floodgates for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to head to Vegas, which has been heavily rumored, and even openly flirted about it by Rodgers himself. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Hire Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen As Head Coach)

Rodgers is currently on a “darkness retreat” before deciding on his future in the NFL.