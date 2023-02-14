Editorial

Las Vegas Raiders Officially Release Derek Carr

BLOG
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 35-32 in overtime. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
The Derek Carr era is officially over in Las Vegas.

Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr has officially been released by the Las Vegas Raiders Feb. 14, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 31-year-old will now be allowed to sign with any team in the NFL as he becomes a free agent, and could do so as early as this week.

Las Vegas had until 4:00 PM ET Feb. 14, the NFL’s deadline for transactions, to release Carr before being forced to pay him $40.4 million in guaranteed money. The four-time Pro Bowler was to be owed a large amount of money not just thi season, but next year as well as a part of a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension that was done in April 2022.

The news could potentially open up the floodgates for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to head to Vegas, which has been heavily rumored, and even openly flirted about it by Rodgers himself. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Hire Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen As Head Coach)

Rodgers is currently on a “darkness retreat” before deciding on his future in the NFL.