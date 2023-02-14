Mike Pompeo Says Biden ‘Made An Enormous Mistake’ With Chinese Balloon Response, Brought ‘Global Shame’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized President Joe Biden for his handling of the Chinese spy balloon during an exclusive interview with The Hill.

President Joe Biden ordered a U.S. F-16 fighter jet to shoot down a flying object Sunday afternoon over Lake Huron. The move was the latest in a series of similar downings that began after Biden faced criticism for waiting several days to order the destruction of a Chinese spy balloon that floated across the continental United States.

“I don’t know what it collected … I don’t know what signals intelligence it may have had. I don’t know what imagery it may have been able to garner,” Pompeo told The Hill. “The whole world saw a slow-moving balloon transiting Montana, Kansas, South Carolina – and the United States of America did nothing.” (RELATED: WSJ Editorial Board Rips Biden Admin For Sending Schumer To Deflect From Balloons: ‘Last Guy You’d Send Out To Reassure Anyone’)

The Biden administration refused to shoot the Chinese spy balloon after the president suggested it. Officials, however, warned that shooting it down could scatter debris on those on the ground, prompting officials to wait until the balloon floated over the Atlantic.

“I can’t imagine the risk of some falling debris over a place like Montana exceeded the risk of global shame.”

Pompeo also denied any comparisons that the incident was similar to anything that happened under former President Donald Trump.

“You’re bringing it up too, and this is exactly what the Biden administration wants you talking about: ‘Look over here. See this shiny object. Trump, Trump, Trump.’ Right? This wasn’t remotely the same thing … As best as I can tell, no one was aware. And this is fundamentally different from what has transpired over the past two weeks.”