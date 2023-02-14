Moldova Briefly Closes Airspace Amid Fears Of Russian Coup

Moldova briefly closed airspace Tuesday due to “security issues” amid fears of a Russian plot to overthrow the government, according to media reports.

The federal aviation authority closed and reopened airspace briefly following unconfirmed reports of a Russian drone sighting over the country, which is positioned along Ukraine’s southern border near the Black Sea and tolerates Russian military presence in a breakaway sliver of territory, Meduza reported. Ukrainian intelligence services warned the neighboring country that Moscow planned to topple the pro-Western central government Monday, according to Radio Free Europe (RFE/RL).

“Documents received from our Ukrainian partners show documentation of the locations and logistical aspects of organizing these subversions,” Moldovan President Maia Sandu said, according to RFERL. “The plan also involves the use of people from outside the country for violent actions,” she added, calling for “maximum vigilance.” (RELATED: Pentagon Lobbying Congress To Reactivate Special Ops Programs In Ukraine: REPORT)

Moscow denied the plot to overthrow Moldova’s government, RFE/RL reported.

“Such claims are completely unfounded and unsubstantiated,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, accusing Ukraine of providing false intelligence intended to inflame tensions between Russia and Moldova, according to RFE/RL.

On Feb. 10, a Russian cruise missile flew over Moldovan territory on its way to strike targets in Ukraine, CNN reported. Moldova’s defense ministry condemned the incident, one of many that have occurred since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, as a violation of sovereign airspace.

I strongly condemn the violation of 🇲🇩’s airspace by a Russian missile earlier today. #Moldova deserves peace & security, and we will take all necessary steps to achieve it. Our neutral status doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be building up defenses to keep our people safe. — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) February 10, 2023

I am outraged by Russia’s continuous and blatant disregard for Moldova’s sovereignty. Yet another Russian missile aimed towards Ukraine violated our airspace today. This is unacceptable and will not be taken lightly — Russian ambassador was summoned to @MoldovaMFA today. — Nicu Popescu (@nicupopescu) February 10, 2023

Also on Friday, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remarked that Kyiv had “intercepted the plan for the destruction of Moldova by Russian intelligence,” RFE/RL reported.

The White House called the report “deeply concerning” and “certainly not outside the bounds of Russian behavior.”

Russian Foreign Ministry chief Sergei Lavrov dismissed the claims of a planned coup, saying the West hoped to coerce Moldova into a role as a “new Ukraine,” according to the Russian state-affiliated TASS news outlet.

“You need to ask Mr. Zelensky. We are unaware what that’s about,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said, referring to the Ukrainian president’s accusations of Russian plans to destabilize Moldova’s government, TASS reported.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.