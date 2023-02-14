Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken Leaves Georgia For Same Position With Baltimore Ravens

Okay, okay … I see you, Todd. This is a bit of a sexy move right here.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has decided to leave his post at the University of Georgia and is headed to the NFL to take the same position with the Baltimore Ravens, who are bringing Monken in to ratchet up the team’s passing attack and get quarterback Lamar Jackson back in form.

On the flip side, the Georgia Bulldogs football program promoted analyst Mike Bobo to replace Monken as the offensive coordinator, according to a Feb. 14 announcement from the school, ESPN reported.

While in charge of Georgia’s offense, Monken helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, and, last season in particular, led the offensive attack to an average of 501.1 yards per game and 40.7 points per game, the outlet noted.

We have hired Todd Monken to be our Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/tTtMNMRCMd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2023

Solid move by the Baltimore Ravens, but it’s a sexy one by Monken.

Put yourself in his shoes for a moment.

You’re at the University of Georgia in charge of the offense and you then get two national championship rings on your fingers, which then leads to an NFL offer from the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson as your quarterback and a team that has had a consistently good defense throughout the years.

If that’s not a sexy situation then I don’t know what is. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Hire Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen As Head Coach)

And then it’s even cooler for me because I’m originally from the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia).

Shout out to the Ravens, man. Shout out to Todd Monken. And definitely shout out to my motherland.