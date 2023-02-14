Church Of England Now Believes God Is A ‘They/Them’

The Church of England is considering changing God’s gender identity to use “they/them” pronouns in prayers and services, per the Daily Caller’s reporting.

“Christians have recognized since ancient times that God is neither male nor female,” a spokesman said.

Who? Find me that Christian. This isn’t an Ariana Grande song, God is not a woman. He’s clearly a Him.

The Church of England also claimed that God is not a “white cis male with a beard, sitting on a cloud.” No one said God is white, and he’s certainly not sexually active. Nor does He think that there’s a need for the word “cis” because He made us man and woman.

