Whoopi Goldberg Says She Can’t Tell The Difference Between Tim Scott And Rick Scott

Whoopi Goldberg said that she could not tell the difference between Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina without a picture during Tuesday’s episode of “The View.”

“You know Tim Scott – black Tim Scott, because there are two Scotts, and I don’t know how to differentiate them, without a picture,” Goldberg said to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration official. “He’s running. Rick Scott and Tim Scott. Tim Scott is black, right? He’s about to run, announce he’s running, they’re going to be coming out of the woodwork, so don’t just settle.” (RELATED: White House Adviser Attacks Black Republican Over Police Reform)

The co-hosts on the ABC show were discussing potential Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential election after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced her candidacy.

WATCH:

Tim Scott, who is black, gave the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress in April 2021 and has served in the Senate since 2012. His name has been floated as a potential candidate for the Republican nomination.

Scott has faced attacks from liberals for being a black conservative, and read some of the hate mail he received on the Senate floor during the 2017 debate on whether then-Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama should be confirmed as attorney general.

Rick Scott, who is white, represents Florida in the Senate after two terms as governor, defeating then-Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson in 2018. He ran unsuccessfully against Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell to lead Senate Republicans after the 2022 midterm elections that saw the party underperform expectations of a nation-wide “red wave” while Scott served as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

A spokesperson for Sen. Tim Scott referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to a tweet by the Senator.

To clear up any confusion, Whoopi, despite @ScottForFlorida and I sporting similar hairstyles and representing the South, we are two different people. You should get to know me. https://t.co/Pu6KUj5pWT — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) February 14, 2023

A spokesperson for Sen. Rick Scott pointed the DCNF to a tweet from the Senator.

