Alabama Just Picked Up Tight End Coby McNeal, Who Served Six Years In The US Marines

Friggin’ Alabama, man. The rich just keep on getting richer.

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide just picked up a 26-year-old former United States Marine who became a walk-on tight end at Colorado State University.

His name is Coby McNeal, and he’s now transferring from Colorado State to Alabama. In the 2022 campaign, he was a redshirt freshman at 26, which is older than a lot of Ph.D. students. He’s expected to be an immediate impact for the Tide, and not only because of his age and maturity, but also because he spent six years in the U.S. Marine Corps, bringing an incredible amount of life experience to the team.

McNeal was actually featured in a recent article on AL.com, putting a spotlight on his bright future in Tuscaloosa. Now a redshirt sophomore, he comes in at 6’5″ and 250 pounds — just a complete monster. Even ISIS and the Taliban wouldn’t want to mess with this guy. You think he’s afraid of Auburn?

Alabama has added a walk-on tight end, Coby McNeal, who will turn 27 in May and spent six years in the United States Marines. McNeal is from Dothan and successfully tried out for Colorado State last year: https://t.co/W8IuNtwm3H

— Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 15, 2023

As far as Coby McNeal is concerned, it’s pretty damn cool that he spent six years as a United States Marine (which is the most swagged out branch of the military in my opinion), and now he’s found himself on Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide out of all teams.

But man … as an outsider looking in at Alabama’s glory, it’s like, shit, what can Nick Saban NOT do? (RELATED: Charlie Strong Leaves Miami Hurricanes After Being Passed On For Defensive Coordinator)

This man is now landing huge tight ends with military experience.

Yep, it’s over. Alabama has already won next season’s national championship.