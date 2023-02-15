El Paso Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

A shooting at a Texas mall Wednesday evening has left one dead and three injured, police say.

El Paso police responded to reports of shots fired at the Cielo Vista Mall just after 5 p.m., according to KTSM. Upon arrival, police located four victims, three of whom were injured and one dead. While police announced they had one suspect in custody, they stated one suspect could still be at large, CNN reported. As a result, police asked residents to stay clear of the mall and the surrounding area as it was still an active scene with multiple agencies responding to the site.

“It was chaotic. People did flee. They were scared,” Sgt. Robert Gomez of the El Paso police department told CNN.

Video: El Paso Police Department press conference on Cielo Vista Mall shooting. 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting. 1/ pic.twitter.com/0x6o9411Ch — Aaron Martinez (@AMartinezEPT) February 16, 2023

City officials announced on social media that law enforcement authorities were clearing the mall and securing the scene, both of which would take some time. Mall patrons evacuated from the shopping center were transported to Burges High School where the El Paso Office of Emergency Management had established a family reception center in the main gym, the city tweeted.

“Please do not go to Cielo Vista Mall,” the city warned families seeking loved ones.

“I spoke to Mayor Leeser about the shooting tonight in El Paso. l offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event,” Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted.

At least two of the people injured were admitted to the University Medical Center El Paso in critical condition, Director of Public Affairs Ryan Mielke told KTSM.

Police are still determining a motive for the shooting, the outlet noted.