GOP Voters Care More About Fighting The Left Than Funding Ukraine Or Saving Social Security, New Poll Says

Republican primary voters are more concerned with fighting the left on cultural issues than supporting Ukraine or saving social security, a new poll finds.

Voters are more likely to support candidates who prioritize cultural issues related to public schools and transgender surgeries on minors than reforming social security and funding the Ukraine effort, according to a poll by The American Principles Project, a conservative think tank. (RELATED: DeSantis Responds To Reporter Asking If He’s Running For President)

‼️Republican primary voters DO NOT want sexual orientation and gender identity taught in public school, per new APP poll: pic.twitter.com/mxVzbpRh65 — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) February 15, 2023

Guaranteeing parents know what is taught in schools and have their voices heard would make 93% of Republican primary voters more likely to support a candidate. Requiring age verifications to access porn online would make 86% more likely to support a candidate and banning transgender procedures for minors would make 76% more likely to support a candidate, the poll found.

Reforming social security and medicare would make 64% of GOP primary voters more likely to support a candidate and comprehensive immigration reform would make 59% of voters more likely to support a candidate. The results for parents rights, transgenderism and social security are consistent among moderates, somewhat conservative and very conservative Republicans.

GOP primary voters are split on Ukraine war funding, with 50% less likely to support a candidate who wants to provide military support to Ukraine and 47% more likely.

Of moderate Republicans, 63% are more likely to support a candidate who supports Ukraine compared to 55% of very conservative primary voters who are less likely to support candidates in favor of supporting Ukraine. Voters who are somewhat conservative are split with 49% more likely and 49% less likely to support candidates who believe Ukraine should receive U.S. support.

A noticeable divide exists among GOP primary voters about prioritizing cultural issues over establishment issues. 55% of GOP primary voters prefer a candidate who prioritizes cultural issues such as combatting transgenderism and advocating for parental rights in education.

38% of Republican primary voters prioritize establishment issues including reforming social security and medicare, comprehensive immigration reform and funding Ukraine’s war effort against Russia. Among moderates, 61% prefer a candidate who prioritizes establishment issues and among very conservative voters, 63% prefer a candidate who prioritizes cultural issues.

Moderate Republicans make up 13% of the GOP primary electorate, somewhat conservative voters are 36% and very conservative voters are 47% of those polled.

The poll was conducted by OnMessage Inc. through telephone interviews and online surveys from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5. It reached 1,000 likely GOP primary voters and it has a margin of error of 3.5%.