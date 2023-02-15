‘When They Say Woke, They Mean Black’: Joy Reid Blasts DeSantis’ Education Policy

MSNBC’s Joy Reid tore into Gov. Ron DeSantis’ education policy Wednesday during a segment focused on the Florida Board of Education’s decision to reject an African American Studies course.

The DeSantis administration rejected a proposed AP African American studies course in January for sections on “queer theory” and its use of the tenets of critical race theory. The College Board released reformed curriculum for the course in February, doing away with many of the rejected sections. (RELATED: Misinformation Dominates Corporate Media Coverage Of DeSantis Education Order)

“When they say woke, they mean black. Black folk invented the term woke and they have twisted it. And the things that they object to, the black national anthem, the fact that white people were marching for Black Lives Matter — that’s what they’re afraid of is the connection of even white folks to empathy for black folks,” Reid said.

DeSantis blasted woke ideology during his inauguration ceremony for his second term as governor in January.

“We reject this woke ideology. We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy. We will not allow reality, facts, and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die!” DeSantis said.