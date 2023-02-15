Kelsey Grammer Dishes On The ‘Frasier’ Revival

Kelsey Grammer teased the return of “Frasier” on Wednesday’s episode of “Today with Hoda & Jenna.”

The actor was promoting his upcoming film “Jesus Revolution” but couldn’t resist leaking major updates about the upcoming “Frasier” revival. He teased the show as being “Frasier’s fourth act,” and hinted that the return of his epic character would blend new adventures with some familiar, nostalgic references. Grammer said Frasier will be “a little more mature.”

“He’s got a little more wisdom about him, but he’s a little bit silly and takes certain things more seriously than most people do. That’s his character,” Grammer said. He then admitted that “it’s really fun to play him again.”

Actor and producer Kelsey Grammer talks to Hoda and Jenna about the revival of his hit series “Frasier,” saying that “it’s a new world, a new life” for his title character. He also talks about his role in the new movie “Jesus Revolution” set in the 1970s. pic.twitter.com/NumEUDhKJx — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 15, 2023

Fans of the show were, however, left in a lurch about whether or not the beloved “Cheers” bar would be part of the new set. Grammer made sure not to give too much away during his interview.

“There’s mention of a certain bar,” but “I heard it had gone kind of … belly up,” the actor said.

The show is already in production, and Grammer was excited to share updates on-air. "We've shot two already and the audience seems to be pretty responsive," he said.

In a previous interview, Grammer said that his character is “our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that,” according to People.

Grammer addressed those that would be missing from the newly produced episodes. He paid homage to John Mahoney who died in 2018 in a previous interview.

“We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We’ll be dealing with that for sure,” Grammer said, People reported.

As for the rest of the cast, he said, “Niles and Daphne are not coming back. If there is a spot for like, a one-off appearance and they’re interested, I’m sure we’ll do something like that,” he said in the interview.

The premier date for the “Frasier” revival has not yet been revealed.