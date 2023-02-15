Major League Baseball Makes Major Rule Changes

Editorial

Andrew Powell Contributor
Baseball is almost back! And it’s going to look a bit different in 2023.

MLB is implementing several new rule changes for the 2023 season, and they’re not the average small changes you see from leagues on a yearly basis. These are major switch-ups — pitch clocks, larger bases, shift restrictions and pickoff limits. You can see the complete breakdown here.

And the rule changes aren’t starting on opening day of the 2023 MLB season: no, no, no … not even in March. We’re talking about the very first day of spring training on Feb. 24. The first experimentation will come in the games of the Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres.

Baseball fans, be prepared for your brains to be completely re-wired.

Since we’re making rule changes, and it’s clear MLB is switching things up for entertainment value (which I have zero problem with), let me propose another idea that has already been proposed before — originally by Stugotz of “The Dan LeBatard Show,” and then multiple times afterwards by me.

In fact, Rich Eisen even stole the idea and made it his own, but I’ll let him explain what the rule is:

Rich Eisen totally stole that shit, but he’s right — that would be an absolutely glorious rule change by MLB. (RELATED: The Rosters For The World Baseball Classic Have Been Released, And Here Are The Best Lineups)

Here is Stugotz’s response to this, by the way:

I’m personally all game for a “Magic at Bat” rule. Sign me up.