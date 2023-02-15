Nice Files Police Complaint After Porn Star Laure Raccuzo Filmed With Fan In Allianz Riviera’s Bathroom

What a “nice” move by Laure Raccuzo.

Nice, a soccer club in France’s top-tier Ligue 1, has put in a complaint to police after a pornographic movie was filmed in the bathroom of their Allianz Riviera stadium, the team confirmed to ESPN.

The incident took place during Nice’s Jan. 29 1-0 win over Lille. It’s believed that French porn actress Laure Raccuzo approached a Nice supporter, offered him sex as a part of a “challenge” and took him to the toilets to, well … you know, according to the Daily Mail.

In the film, Raccuzo revealed that they were indeed at Allianz Riviera, and when the club learnd about it from social media, they were PISSED — pissed enough to file a police complaint. Nice Eco Stadium, the company who operates Allianz Riviera, also filed a complaint.

🚨 OGC Nice have filed an official complaint after an amateur porn movie was filmed in the toilets of their stadium during the game against Lille on January 29. 🤯🤯 (✍️ @20Minutes) pic.twitter.com/EcQ8LhqgSp — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 14, 2023

I’ve seen a few screenshots from the video (I didn’t actually watch it, nor did I have interest in doing so), and I’ve also seen Laure Raccuzo’s Instagram with the three photos of her body, which isn’t bad, but the fact that her face is covered in each of the photos and in all of the screenshots of the video suggests that her face is probably not all that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laure Raccuzo Officiel ✨ (@laureraccuzo_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laure Raccuzo Officiel ✨ (@laureraccuzo_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laure Raccuzo Officiel ✨ (@laureraccuzo_)

Looks like we have a classic butterface here, ladies and gentlemen.

If you don’t know what that means, everything looks good “but her face.” (RELATED: United States Officially Qualifies For 2026 FIFA World Cup)

I do give Laure Raccuzo credit for this: what fantastic marketing for a porn star. I mean, seriously, if that’s your career choice, why not get linked up with a random soccer fan and partake in “activities” at a stadium while recording it?

You know that video would get a shit load of clicks, especially with how popular soccer is, so I can’t hate on her for that — genius way of getting your brand and, um, “product” out there.

Well, except for that whole getting in trouble with the police thing. That might be a problem.