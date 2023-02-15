US

Police Say No Survivors In Alabama Highway Helicopter Crash

Screen Shot 2023-02-15 at 5.13.41 PM

Screenshot/Twitter/Rawsalerts

Sarah Weaver Social Issues Reporter
Font Size:

There are no survivors following a helicopter crash on an Alabama highway Wednesday afternoon, police told News 19.

Law enforcement responded to a helicopter crash in the area of Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Madison County, Alabama, after individuals reported seeing large flames and thick smoke, News 19 reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Mother Nearly Dies In Front Of Children In Same Type Of Freak Accident That Took Famous Actor’s Life)

Upward News has reported that the helicopter is a United States military aircraft.

Other footage apparently showed the helicopter losing control and falling from the sky into a busy highway.

Another helicopter crash on a major interstate in North Carolina took the lives of two employees at a local news outlet. Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag died in the accident involving a Robinson R44 helicopter. The helicopter occurred in a grassy spot near Interstate 77 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Madison County police did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on the crash.