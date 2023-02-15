Police Say No Survivors In Alabama Highway Helicopter Crash

There are no survivors following a helicopter crash on an Alabama highway Wednesday afternoon, police told News 19.

Law enforcement responded to a helicopter crash in the area of Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Madison County, Alabama, after individuals reported seeing large flames and thick smoke, News 19 reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Mother Nearly Dies In Front Of Children In Same Type Of Freak Accident That Took Famous Actor’s Life)

Upward News has reported that the helicopter is a United States military aircraft.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a helicopter crash⁰⁰📌#Burwell | #Alabama

⁰Currently Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a helicopter crash that happened on in the area of Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Madison County, Alabama.… https://t.co/WZQu3Uma7T pic.twitter.com/8dCFz0aVqo — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 15, 2023

Other footage apparently showed the helicopter losing control and falling from the sky into a busy highway.

🚨#BREAKING: New Security Footage video shows the US Military helicopter losing control and falls out the sky near Huntsville, Alabama before crashing into busy highway sadly no one has survived the deadly crash pic.twitter.com/4Y1qFjcG4H — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 15, 2023

Another helicopter crash on a major interstate in North Carolina took the lives of two employees at a local news outlet. Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag died in the accident involving a Robinson R44 helicopter. The helicopter occurred in a grassy spot near Interstate 77 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Madison County police did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on the crash.