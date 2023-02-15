REPORT: FBI Searched For Biden Classified Documents At University Of Delaware

The FBI reportedly conducted two searches in relation to President Joe Biden’s classified documents at the University of Delaware, CNN reported Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the investigation.

The searches were conducted in “recent weeks,” and were done in cooperation with Biden’s lawyers, CNN reported. The administration has not announced the reported searches, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller.

The FBI did not appear to retrieve any documents with classification markings, CNN reported, but did take some materials to be reviewed by the FBI.

The University of Delaware houses Biden’s collection of documents from when he was a senator. He provided the documents to the university in exchange for the documents being unavailable to the public until they “have been properly processed and archived,” according to the university’s website. (RELATED: Five Additional Pages Of Classified Documents Found At Biden’s Delaware Home)

The search covered the documents from Biden’s time as senator, and documents that were sent to the university in recent years, CNN reported. “No documents have been added or removed by any Biden designees during any visits,” the university’s website states.

The DOJ searched Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware, on Jan. 20, taking “six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President,” Biden’s personal lawyer Bob Bauer said.

The DOJ then conducted a search of Biden’s Rehoboth, Delaware, home on Feb. 1, but found no additional classified documents.

Biden’s lawyers first found classified documents at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank where Biden held an office as vice president, on Nov. 2. His lawyers found additional documents in his Delaware home on Dec. 20, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.