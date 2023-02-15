Blue City Reconsidering Sanctuary City Status Amid Staggering Fentanyl Overdoses

The Democratic-run city of San Francisco is reconsidering its sanctuary city status over its fentanyl crisis, KRON4 reported.

More than half of fentanyl dealers on the streets of San Francisco are believed to be illegal immigrants, according to KRON4. The city, which is led by Democratic Mayor London Breed, has held its sanctuary status since 1989. (RELATED: ‘Not Safe’: National Park Service Finally Clears ‘Open Air Drug Market’ Homeless Encampment Near The White House)

The sanctuary designation prohibits the use of city funds for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and cooperating with the agency in certain instances

San Francisco has experienced 620 overdose deaths, 72% due to fentanyl in 2021, according to the city.

“It is time to withdraw the protection of sanctuary from undocumented immigrants trafficking fentanyl on our streets,” Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who is a recovered addict and introduced legislation to address the issue, said Tuesday, according to KRON4.

“If San Francisco is to make progress on its overdose prevention strategy, supply-side interventions must be part of it,” Dorsey said. “My legislation is a harm-reduction approach. It draws a hard line on the most lethal street drug San Francisco has ever faced. It will help save the lives of those struggling with substance use disorders, who deserve the same chance at recovery I had,” Dorsey said, according to KRON4.

San Francisco defended its status as a sanctuary city following the killing of Kate Steinle, who was killed by an illegal immigrant in 2017. The city has also faced backlash from its own residents for allowing crime and drug use to run rampant.

Fentanyl sells for as little as a few dollars on the streets of San Francisco, according to SF Gate. The city has tried to mitigate the illicit access to the drug by creating “safe” zones for injecting.

As far as prosecution goes, then-San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office previously couldn’t provide The Daily Caller News Foundation with any examples of a fentanyl dealing conviction in 2021.

Boudin’s office only dealt three convictions for “possession with intent to sell” in 2021, none of which involved fentanyl, according to The San Francisco Standard.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.