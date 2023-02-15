‘Eggs-travagant’: Thief Pulls Off Massive Cadbury Creme Egg Heist

A man in the U.K. has been convicted of stealing nearly 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs and other chocolates Feb. 11.

Joby Pool, 32, admitted to using a metal grinder to break into an industrial park near Birmingham and made off with around $37,000 the creme eggs and other chocolates in a stolen semi-truck, ABC News reported. When Pool realized that the police were after him, he gave up on his heist, and the creme eggs were recovered, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Thieves With A Serious Sweet Tooth Steal $75,000 Worth Of Nutella And Chocolate)

British police described the event as an “eggs-travagent theft” on Twitter and shared other Easter jokes about the theft.

The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February with the chocolate collection box thought to be worth around £40,000. Along with the crème eggs a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen. 🍫 2/3 — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) February 13, 2023

Officials say that the theft was planned and done in an “organised criminal manner,” according to The Guardian.

“This clearly wasn’t spur-of-the-moment offending, if I can put it like that, because he had taken with him a tractor unit and he had to know that the load was there in the first place,” prosecutor Owen Beale reportedly said.

Pool’s lawyer, John McMillan, said there was no interference with the products and that they are in condition to return to the shelves, according to BBC.

Pool will be sentenced on March 14. In 2019, he was convicted of the theft of stolen goods and driving while disqualified.