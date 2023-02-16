Sports

NFL Players Alvin Kamara And Chris Lammons Indicted On Assault Charges

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 01: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on January 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Chris Lammons #30 of the Miami Dolphins and D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pose for a picture during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Seth Roy
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Chris Lammons of the Cincinnati Bengals have been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly assaulting a man at a Las Vegas nightclub in February of 2022.

Kamara and Lammons are among four men being accused of jumping a man named Darnell Greene Jr. on the morning of Feb. 5 prior to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, according to ESPN. Greene alleges that the four men beat him and stomped on him to the point of unconsciousness. Greene claims to have suffered a fracture to his right orbital bone along with injuries to his back, shoulder, and disc protrusions, the outlet noted.

Kamara and Lammons are facing charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, ESPN reported.

Kamara’s attorneys said in a statement Thursday that he intends to dispute the charges, ESPN reported.

“The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara. He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident,” the statement read, according to ESPN. (RELATED: REPORT: Former NFL Star Dead At 40 After Incident In Mental Health Hospital)

Prior to the indictment, Greene sued Kamara for $5 million for damages related to alleged “pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses,” plus an additional $5 million in exemplary damages.

The case will move from the Las Vegas Justice Court to district court on March 2.