Biden Orders Federal Agencies To Ensure Their Use Of AI ‘Advances Equity’

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Thursday on “Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government,” which calls on agencies to ensure their use of artificial intelligence technologies promotes equity.

The executive order requires federal agencies to create “Agency Equity Teams” who will be responsible for ensuring the equity mandate is followed. The mandate furthers the president’s commitment to promote equity and equality as it relates to gender identities, LGBTQIA+ groups, and climate change, according to the executive order.

“It further directs agencies to ensure that their own use of artificial intelligence and automated systems also advances equity,” and advances “equity in support of all those who face overlapping discrimination and bias,” the statement read. (RELATED: Biden Signs Executive Order Aimed At Protecting Access To Abortion, Contraception)

Nothing to see here– just a new Biden executive order that threatens any social media or artificial intelligence company that isn’t completely woke. pic.twitter.com/MKwHhduq3z — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) February 16, 2023

The executive order also demands agencies use their civil rights departments to tackle the risks of “algorithmic discrimination in automated technology.” Agencies must promote inclusivity of disabled people and those with language barriers, and should prevent their AI technology from being discriminatory.

“This Executive Order directs the body to facilitate better collection, analysis, and use of demographic data to advance equity, and to regularly report on progress to the White House and the American public,” the statement read.

