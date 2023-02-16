Brandon Gaudin Wrote Letter As Kid To Skip Caray Asking How He Could Get Job, Lands It Two And A Half Decades Later

This is a pretty cool story out of the world of my Atlanta Braves.

Brandon Gaudin, who is formerly the voice of Georgia Tech University broadcasts, was hired as the new play-by-play announcer for Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast’s coverage of the Atlanta Braves.

Gaudin takes the place of Chip Caray — the son of the late Skip Caray — who left the Braves after being named the play-by-play voice for St. Louis Cardinals’ telecasts, following the path of his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray.

Speaking of the Carays, Gaudin took to Twitter Feb. 16 and shared a cool story that involved Skip. The 39-year-old said that when he was 13, he wrote a letter to Skip Caray, and received a response two months later from the legend.

Fast forward two and a half decades, and Gaudin now has his dream job that he wrote Skip about.

I wrote Skip Caray this letter when I was 13 (excuse the typos). I checked the mailbox every day hoping for a reply. It came a couple months later. I still remember opening it. I finally got to meet Skip at a game at Turner in 98 along with my cousin Jake. I was star struck. pic.twitter.com/mjQHZIBlFu — Brandon Gaudin (@BrandonGaudin) February 16, 2023

As somebody who watched the Atlanta Braves on TBS growing up, and that’s also how I also became a fan of the team, it’s pretty cool to see this story, because it confirms that Gaudin was inspired by that particular era of Braves baseball. To have somebody in the play-by-play role who knows the TBS/Braves-style is very cool. Very, very cool. (RELATED: Two-Time World Series Champion, Hall Of Fame Broadcaster Tim McCarver Dead At 81)

And I didn’t even realize that he was the voice of Madden — which makes the guy so much cooler.

Yeah … I think my Braves fandom is going to be happy with this guy.