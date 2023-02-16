Bruce Willis’ Family Provides Devastating Health Update

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, took to Instagram on Thursday with an update on the actor’s health.

“Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis,” she began. “In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing,” Emma said. “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia,” she said.

The condition is also known as FTD. Emma went on to detail the devastating state of her husband’s health.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” she said.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” she added. (RELATED: REPORT: Bruce Willis Misfired Weapons Amid Health Battle)

The famous actor has been out of the public eye since the early revelations of his medical struggle.

Emma signed off “In Love & Gratitude Ladies of Willis/Moore,” and tagged the famous actor’s children in her post. She made additional information about the disease available within her Instagram bio.