‘Extrapolations’ Is Hollywood’s All-Star Dystopian Climate Dream Where We Hate Our Kids (REVIEW, SPOILERS)

The Daily Caller managed to snag an exclusive screening of AppleTV+’s latest all-star dystopian series, “Extrapolations,” and it’s basically the wokest temper tantrum Hollywood has hypocritically created … ever.

At some point in the not-so-distant past, a group of Hollywood executives, liberal government officials and international so-called climate activists must have gotten together and made a list of every single stereotypical dystopian trope associated with climate change, capitalism and their version of the end of the world.

They then turned this list into a television show called “Extrapolations,” and it’s going to be released March 17 on AppleTV+.

I don’t want anyone to have to deal with this show first-hand, so I volunteered myself as tribute to watch the entire thing. While it’s certainly a fascinating exploration into woke Hollywood’s dreams of climatological and social dystopia, it proves Hollywood knows absolutely nothing about faith, family and their utter hypocrisy in making this show at all.

The first episode is set in 2037, and the full series chronicles the gradual cannibalization of our planet over several decades through unique stories featuring a slew of international A-list celebrities. The purpose of each episode is to show what Hollywood thinks will happen should we allow global temperatures to keep increasing through the theory of man-made climate change.

From what I’ve seen thus far, every single “bad guy” in “Extrapolations” is a white male. Kit Harrington is clearly playing a version of Elon Musk. Matthew Rhys is the typical Republican land developer (he gets murdered by a walrus). Every woman in the show is shamed for starting a family, and they’re shown to hate themselves for bringing life into our world.

But these aren’t even the most insane aspects of this glorified leftist dystopian pornography.

In this fictional future, vaccine cards are mandatory because Dengue fever is spreading, children are born with debilitating conditions because of dirty air, Meryl Streep is a talking humpback whale, there is no clean water but somehow Miami is falling into the ocean.

It’s almost like a huge campaign by Hollywood and the left for the 2024 presidential election, as so many one-liners hint that Florida is screwed. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been constantly hitting headlines with a possible presidential run, so this seems way more on the nose than the writers probably wanted.

What’s more is there’s no freaking way they made this series for less than what Taylor Sheridan spent on the new season of “1923” (roughly $30 million an episode). Over the course of eight episodes, all filled with a slew of A-listers, AppleTV+ probably spent more than $100-200 million.

If they were actually scared about the future they’re forecasting in “Extrapolations,” they wouldn’t have made it in the first place. They wouldn’t have flown casts and crews all over the world to make it. They definitely would have invested that money in solutions to the crises we are all causing (in their mind).

For this reason alone, “Extrapolations” is arguably the stupidest thing to ever come out of Hollywood — and that place gave twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton a show. Seriously, I don’t think I’m intelligent or eloquent enough to fully describe the trainwreck this show is going to be when the rest of the world gets to see it. (RELATED: Good News! Extreme Weather Is Killing Less People Than Ever Before)

If you want to hate yourself for killing this planet because you chose to have children, a family and to embrace the capitalist society created by our preachy overlords, then definitely give “Extrapolations” a watch. Or, you could go on living your life and give a middle finger to these preachy wankers. I wish that’s what I could be doing, and I have a damn degree in the science that’s said to make up this stupid show.

Watch the trailer here, and you’ll see what you need to make a decision.