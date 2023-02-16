Marco Rubio Calls For Buttigieg’s Resignation Due To ‘Gross Level Of Incompetence’ In Train Derailment Response

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio called Thursday for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to resign, accusing the cabinet member of botching the response to a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Rubio wrote a letter to President Joe Biden requesting that Buttigieg resign because of his “gross level of incompetence and apathy that is detrimental to the safety and prosperity of the American people.” The Florida Republican pointed to Buttigieg’s delayed response to the train derailment in East Palestine and to other transportation crises. (RELATED: Sen. JD Vance Blasts Buttigieg For Focus On ‘Fake Problems’ After Toxic Train Derailment)

It is time for @SecretaryPete to resign. My letter to President Biden explains why.https://t.co/DTnwoq0ww7 pic.twitter.com/zqSFBNUSW6 — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) February 16, 2023

“For two years, Secretary Buttigieg downplayed and ignored crisis after crisis, while prioritizing topics of little relevance to our nation’s transportation system. It is painfully clear to the American people that Secretary Buttigieg has little regard for the duties of the Secretary of Transportation,” Rubio wrote.

Buttigieg did not respond to the East Palestine train derailment until 10 days after the Feb. 3 train crash forced residents to evacuate the town as deadly chemicals were released into the environment.

The secretary and former presidential candidate was also criticized for lacking oversight when a Federal Aviation Administration glitch temporarily grounded flights in January and Southwest canceled 2,500 flights around Christmas.

Buttigieg has received additional scrutiny for taking an extended parental leave during supply chain shortages and vacationing while railway workers were threatening to strike for better contract terms.